Case with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity Unveiled

·5·Technology
Case with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity Unveiled

At Computex 2026, Gigabyte showcased its new Aorus C510 Glass Infinity case. A distinctive feature of this microATX model is the 16-inch display integrated into its side panel. This screen serves not only as an information panel for monitoring system status but also as a fully functional additional monitor for the computer. According to Ixbt.com report .

The display is built on an IPS matrix with Full HD resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The case is primarily designed for use at LAN parties, various exhibitions, and events, as well as for portability. The device is equipped with integrated yet removable handles, and its modular legs allow the case to be positioned vertically.

The display can be mounted on either side of the case, although the panel itself does not rotate. Despite the microATX form factor, the internal volume amounts to 25 liters. The manufacturer states that the case supports motherboards with rear connectors.

In terms of technical capabilities, the Aorus C510 Glass Infinity accommodates standard ATX power supplies, liquid cooling radiators up to 240 mm, and graphics cards up to 360 mm in length. This allows for the installation of even the most powerful GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards.

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