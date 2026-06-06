Semiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South Korea

·7·Technology
Semiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South Korea

South Korean researchers have developed a new type of semiconductor transistor capable of performing tasks that currently require multiple electronic components. This development is expected to help create more compact, faster, and energy-efficient microchips for artificial intelligence devices, wearable electronics, and future 3D chips. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Modern processors and microchips contain billions of transistors. The more functions they have, the more complex the circuit becomes and the more space it occupies. Scientists at Pohang University of Science and Technology decided to take a different approach: instead of increasing the number of transistors, they made each one more functional. Zinc oxide and tellurium were used to create the new device, allowing semiconductor layers to be prepared at temperatures up to 200 degrees.

The main feature of the new transistor is its unusual operating principle. In conventional electronics, as voltage increases, more current flows through the transistor. Here, however, the opposite effect occurs at a certain point—the current temporarily decreases. Researchers managed to achieve this transition twice within a single device. In practice, this allows a single transistor to process complex signals that would normally require several separate components.

To demonstrate the technology's capabilities, scientists assembled a circuit that quadruples the signal frequency. If traditional electronics required four transistors for this task, the new approach allows it to be done with just one. As a result, the number of required transistors was reduced by 75%, while the amount of data processed per signal cycle increased fourfold.

According to the authors, this technology could be widely used in compact artificial intelligence devices, smartwatches, earbuds, and sensors. The project was funded by the South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT.

TechnologyTransistorMicrochipArtificial IntelligenceSouth Korea
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Sriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleSriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleToday, 17:59Yandex Launches Interactive Game Dedicated to Regional DialectsYandex Launches Interactive Game Dedicated to Regional DialectsToday, 16:53Trump Administration May Become Shareholder in OpenAITrump Administration May Become Shareholder in OpenAIToday, 16:25Life After Instagram: Meet the New Generation of Social AppsLife After Instagram: Meet the New Generation of Social AppsToday, 15:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body