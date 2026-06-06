WWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence Features

·6·Technology
WWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence Features

As Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) approaches, major changes are expected in the tech world. The event begins on Monday at 10:00 AM Pacific Time and will be streamed live via the Apple Developer app, the company website, and its YouTube channel. This year's conference focuses primarily on a major overhaul of the Siri voice assistant and the expansion of Apple Intelligence. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

One of the most anticipated updates is a major AI-driven refresh for Siri. It will become an assistant that better understands context, handles multi-step tasks, and interacts more naturally with apps. Reports suggest Siri will leverage Google's Gemini technology to enhance its capabilities. Additionally, Bloomberg reports that a standalone Siri app capable of competing with ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini may be introduced.

Within Apple Intelligence, the Photos app will also become significantly smarter. Users will be able to edit photos, remove unwanted objects, and use smart suggestions by sending requests in natural language. The Camera app will feature a new "Visual Intelligence" section, enabling object recognition via Google Image Search. Furthermore, the Image Playground app will be enhanced with high-quality image generation and new artistic styles.

Other parts of the system are also expected to receive interesting features. For instance, the Wallet app will introduce bill-splitting functionality by scanning receipts. In the App Store, AI agents may be introduced to handle tasks such as bookings or document management for users. Additionally, AI wallpapers tailored to user mood and the Genmoji feature, which suggests emojis based on text, are expected to be made available to users.

AppleSiriWWDC 2026Artificial IntelligenceiPhone
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