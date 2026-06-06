Turkish Billionaire Investigated Over a One-Liner Joke

The Chief Prosecutor's Office of Izmir, Turkey, announced that it has launched an official investigation against businessman P.K. for making a joke about Kurds.

According to a statement released by the prosecutor's press service, a case has been opened against the businessman under Article 216 of the Turkish Penal Code. This article covers cases of publicly insulting a specific segment of the population based on social origin, race, religion, sect, gender, or regional differences.

According to the publication "Haberler," the incident involves Mustafa Rahmi Koç, the honorary chairman of "Koç Holding," one of Turkey's largest industrial conglomerates. He told a joke about a Kurdish woman at the opening ceremony of a hospital in the Balçova district of Izmir.

It was reported that the content of the joke was related to the female gender, Kurdish ethnicity, and issues of medical confidentiality.

A video excerpt from the speech spread rapidly on social media, sparking widespread discussion among the public and political circles. Following sharp criticism, Mustafa Rahmi Koç apologized to the public, emphasizing that he had no intention of offending or insulting anyone in his speech.

Discussions on social media were not limited to the businessman himself. Former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, who attended the event, also became the focus of criticism. Users paid particular attention to footage showing Yıldırım smiling while Koç was speaking.

Turkish Minister of Justice Akın Gürlek also commented on Mustafa Rahmi Koç's speech.

"The standard of justice does not change based on a person's wealth, position, or status in society. The fact that such remarks were made in the form of a joke or humor does not justify this inappropriate attitude towards our women and certain segments of our society," the minister wrote on his X social media page.

Ömer Çelik, a representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party, also commented on the issue, emphasizing that discrimination and insults based on faith, ethnic origin, cultural affiliation, personal identity, or gender are unacceptable.

According to official data from "Koç Holding," the conglomerate holds a significant place in the Turkish economy. The company's main areas of activity include energy, the automotive industry, consumer goods, and finance. The holding's total revenue is approximately 7 percent of the country's gross domestic product, while its share in exports amounts to nearly 8 percent.