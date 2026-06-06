Yandex Launches Interactive Game Dedicated to Regional Dialects

·34·Technology
Yandex Launches Interactive Game Dedicated to Regional Dialects

To mark Russian Language Day, the Yandex team presented a new interactive project on its homepage dedicated to regional dialects and unique words. This game allows users to test how well they know the vocabulary used in different regions of Russia. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The project features 46 unusual regional words, selected based on the analysis of over 3.8 billion anonymous messages with the Alisa AI virtual assistant since November 2025. Company analysts identified the uniqueness of each word by comparing its frequency of use across different regions.

Users participating in the game must assemble words from letters based on the provided hints. After completing the game, participants can view their results and compete with others in the open leaderboard.

Additionally, the project's dedicated website hosts an explanatory dictionary of regional words with usage examples. Users can also discuss the etymology and regional characteristics of each word with Alisa AI.

YandexAlisa AITechnologyArtificial IntelligenceRussia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

ChatGPT Becomes the Fastest-Growing App in HistoryChatGPT Becomes the Fastest-Growing App in HistoryYesterday, 18:48Case with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity UnveiledCase with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity UnveiledYesterday, 18:29WWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence FeaturesWWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence FeaturesYesterday, 18:24Semiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South KoreaSemiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South KoreaYesterday, 18:20Sriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleSriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleYesterday, 17:59Trump Administration May Become Shareholder in OpenAITrump Administration May Become Shareholder in OpenAIYesterday, 16:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body