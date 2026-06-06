Yandex Launches Interactive Game Dedicated to Regional Dialects

To mark Russian Language Day, the Yandex team presented a new interactive project on its homepage dedicated to regional dialects and unique words. This game allows users to test how well they know the vocabulary used in different regions of Russia. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The project features 46 unusual regional words, selected based on the analysis of over 3.8 billion anonymous messages with the Alisa AI virtual assistant since November 2025. Company analysts identified the uniqueness of each word by comparing its frequency of use across different regions.

Users participating in the game must assemble words from letters based on the provided hints. After completing the game, participants can view their results and compete with others in the open leaderboard.

Additionally, the project's dedicated website hosts an explanatory dictionary of regional words with usage examples. Users can also discuss the etymology and regional characteristics of each word with Alisa AI.