China's Tianwen-2 Probe Approaches Asteroid That May Be a Fragment of the Moon

China's Tianwen-2 spacecraft is expected to approach the small asteroid named Kamo'oalewa in the coming weeks. This object was discovered in 2016 by the Institute for Astronomy at the University of Hawaii using the Pan-STARRS telescope. This mission holds a unique place in the history of space exploration, as it is expected to answer important questions about the asteroid's origin. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Kamo'oalewa is the first celestial body named in Hawaiian under the A Hua He Inoa program. Scientists suggest that this asteroid may be a fragment separated from the Moon as a result of an ancient collision. The main task of the Tianwen-2 mission is not only to study the object's surface but also to collect samples and return them to Earth. This will allow testing the "lunar hypothesis" proposed in 2021.

According to Doug Simons, director of the Institute for Astronomy at the University of Hawaii, this mission will usher in a new era in planetary science. The object, previously detected by ground-based telescopes, will now be studied directly using a spacecraft. Kamo'oalewa, which translates from Hawaiian as "oscillating celestial body," is distinguished by its unusual orbit relative to Earth.

If Tianwen-2 confirms that the asteroid originated from the Moon, it will strengthen theories that Earth and the Moon exchanged material in the past. Such studies are crucial for understanding the early dynamics of the Solar System. Currently, Chinese engineers and a group of international scientists are awaiting the first close-range data from the spacecraft.