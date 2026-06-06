Sriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor Role

·28·Technology
Sriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor Role

Former technology manager and venture investor Sriram Krishnan will leave the Donald Trump administration in late June. In a post on platform X, Krishnan emphasized that serving the American people was a great honor for him and that, under the president's guidance, the US achieved leadership in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report .

Krishnan, who served as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House, was one of many tech industry representatives to join the second Trump administration. During his career, he led product teams at giants such as Microsoft, Twitter, Yahoo, Facebook, and Snap, and also worked as a partner at the firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Krishnan highlighted the AI Action Plan as one of his key achievements. This plan is distinguished by its priority on building data centers over security and regulation. Additionally, during his tenure, Trump signed several important executive orders on artificial intelligence.

The advisor also mentioned in his post his close collaboration with former AI and crypto czar David Sacks. Sacks currently serves as co-chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. According to Krishnan, Sacks' efforts to secure US victory in the AI sector are of decisive importance.

Speaking about his future plans, Krishnan announced the establishment of new institutions to address major challenges facing America and its allies. According to The Washington Post, he plans to continue influencing Trump's AI policy by forming an external organization.

Sriram KrishnanWhite HouseArtificial IntelligenceDonald TrumpMicrosoft
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Sriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor Role – Zamin.uz, 06.06.2026