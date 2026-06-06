ChatGPT Becomes the Fastest-Growing App in History

As competition in the field of artificial intelligence intensifies day by day, ChatGPT has once again taken center stage with a major achievement. According to data, the app reached one billion monthly active users within three years, becoming one of the fastest-growing apps in history.

This figure is not just simple statistics. Achieving such a milestone took giant platforms like Google Maps, TikTok, and YouTube between five and eight years. ChatGPT, however, reached this mark in a much shorter time. In fact, in the technology market, this is not just "fast walking," but almost rocket mode.

The data is based on calculations from a specialized consulting firm. It only considers the active user audience via the mobile app. This means that ChatGPT's web version, developer interfaces, and API usage cases are not included. Therefore, the total audience across the entire ecosystem could be even larger.

At the same time, there is another important aspect in these calculations: both daily active users who open the app every morning and those who use it once a month are counted equally. This is a standard approach in estimating mobile app audiences, but this point should not be overlooked when analyzing the figures.

ChatGPT's rapid adoption demonstrates that artificial intelligence is no longer a tool intended only for experts or developers. Students, journalists, entrepreneurs, marketers, translators, developers, content creators, and ordinary users are all using it in their daily work.

The app's dominance in the mass market is directly related to this. ChatGPT helps people write text, find ideas, understand information, create plans, translate, write code, and simplify daily tasks. In short, artificial intelligence has transformed from "something for the future" into "an assistant right on your phone."

However, competition in the market is also intensifying. While ChatGPT grew by 62% over the year, its main competitor, Anthropic's Claude app, demonstrated 640% growth. This figure indicates that although Claude has a smaller audience, it is expanding at a very rapid pace.

According to data, Claude's user base has reached 56 million. This is significantly lower compared to ChatGPT, but the growth rate is very high. In particular, Claude is strengthening its position among developers, corporate clients, and users employing artificial intelligence in complex workflows.

To put the current situation simply, ChatGPT is the leader in the mass market, while Claude is gaining strength in professional and corporate environments. The former works with a broad audience, while the latter attempts to offer deeper solutions in specific areas.

This competition is beneficial for the artificial intelligence market. It forces companies to offer more convenient, fast, secure, and intelligent services for users. As a result, AI tools develop faster, capabilities expand, and price competition intensifies.

Another important aspect is that both companies are reportedly preparing to go public within a few weeks of each other. If this happens, a new financial phase may begin in the AI market. It is clear that AI companies will remain one of the most interesting sectors for investors in the coming years.

However, such rapid growth also places great responsibility on companies. One billion active users is not only a success but also a huge burden regarding security, privacy, information reliability, and responsible use of technology. The more widespread artificial intelligence becomes, the stronger its impact on society.

ChatGPT's record-breaking rapid adoption indicates the start of a new era in the history of technology. If the internet and then smartphones changed lifestyles, artificial intelligence is now entering daily work, education, business, and creative processes.

In conclusion, ChatGPT reached one billion monthly active users within three years, becoming one of the fastest-growing apps in digital history. Claude, although with a smaller audience, is showing a very high growth rate. Thus, the real big race in the artificial intelligence market is just beginning.

Time will tell who wins this race. But one thing is certain: artificial intelligence is no longer a niche technology, but a new digital reality that has entered the daily lives of billions of people.