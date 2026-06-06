Capello Reveals Who Will Be the New Head Coach of the Italy National Team

·6·Sport
Capello Reveals Who Will Be the New Head Coach of the Italy National Team

The crisis surrounding the Italy national team, considered one of the most decorated and powerful squads in world football history, has become the main topic in global sports. Fans have once again missed out on a long-awaited World Cup ticket. The Azzurri's failure to reach the World Cup finals for the third consecutive time is being perceived as a true tragedy for the country's football.

Following this historic failure, head coach Gennaro Gattuso officially left his position. Commenting on the situation, Italian football legend and experienced expert Fabio Capello clearly expressed his views on who should take the helm of the national team while answering questions from the media.

Is Antonio Conte's return the most suitable option?

According to renowned Italian expert Fabio Capello, there is currently only one candidate capable of pulling the squad out of a deep crisis and restoring the team's former passion and character. In the wake of recent failures, the following factors are of crucial importance:

  • Gattuso's departure: After failing to qualify for the World Cup, Gennaro Gattuso resigned, leaving the national team without a head coach.

  • Conte's free agent status: Recently, the skilled specialist Antonio Conte unexpectedly announced his departure from his role as head coach of Napoli.

  • Historical success: Conte previously managed the Italy national team from 2014 to 2016, achieving impressive and commendable results on European pitches even with a limited squad during that period.

Chronology of recent changes in Italian football

You can clearly see the recent coaching movements in the national team and domestic league through the following simple and integrated table:

Coach's Name

Last Position

Current Status / Capello's Preference

Gennaro Gattuso

Italy National Team

Resigned after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Antonio Conte

Napoli

Ended contract, became a free agent. Primary candidate for the national team.

Context: Missing three consecutive World Cups is an unbearable blow for a football powerhouse like Italy. Gattuso's departure and Conte's simultaneous exit from Napoli seem far from coincidental. As Fabio Capello correctly noted, Conte is famous for quickly getting disorganized teams back on their feet thanks to his strictness and tactical discipline. His productive tenure from 2014 to 2016 serves as a clear example. If the Azzurri's leadership heeds Capello's advice and brings Conte back quickly, a period of revival in Italian football could begin.

Follow the most sensational coaching resignations in European football, the Italy national team's new plans, and exclusive sports commentary with us on Zamin!

ItalyFabio CapelloGennaro GattusoAntonio ConteNapoli
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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