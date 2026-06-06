Iraq National Team Star Interrogated for Seven Hours at US Airport

·9·World
Iraq National Team Star Interrogated for Seven Hours at US Airport

On the eve of the upcoming FIFA World Cup (WC-2026), hosted by the green fields of North America, various interesting and sometimes sad events involving national teams and players are making headlines. One such unexpected and unpleasant situation befell Ayman Hussein, the skilled striker of the Iraq national team. The forward, who arrived across the ocean to defend his country's honor, was stopped by local security systems at a US airport.

According to reports, the famous footballer was detained by border control officials and subjected to a thorough interrogation for exactly seven hours. After extensive checks, when no suspicion remained against him, the player was released.

A Sad Confusion and Similarity of Names

When asked what caused this action by the Transportation Security Administration, it turned out that the situation was actually a major mistake:

  • Name confusion: US special services simply mistook Ayman Hussein for another Iraqi citizen, who is wanted and suspected of having ties to terrorist groups.

  • Cruel irony of fate: The most painful and sad aspect of the situation is that Ayman Hussein himself and his family are victims who have suffered greatly from such horrific terrorist acts over the years.

The Tragic and Difficult History of the Striker's Family

The life of the Iraqi star and the fate of his family members would shake anyone. The chronology of sad events in the footballer's past is as follows:

Historical Years

Horrific Incidents Involving Family Members

Current Consequences of the Situation

2008

His father, who served in the Iraqi National Army, was martyred by terrorists while performing his duties.

He lost the head of the family during his childhood.

2014

The footballer's older brother was kidnapped by unknown militants.

Even after all these years, there is still no information about his fate.

Unwavering Will and Strong Desire for the World Cup

Despite the severe psychological pressure and interrogation lasting seven hours, as well as the reopening of old wounds in his heart, Ayman Hussein is demonstrating his iron will. The skilled striker has put the incident behind him and focused entirely on football:

Editorial Comment: The life path of the Iraqi striker is a true school of resilience. It is certainly unjust that an athlete, who lost his father and brother precisely due to terrorism, was interrogated in the US on suspicion of the same crime. However, Ayman Hussein is currently considered a beacon of hope and a national hero for his people. His return to the squad and continuation of training after such difficulties will undoubtedly provide additional strength and strong motivation to the Iraq national team at the World Cup. We wish the brave footballer bright goals and huge victories in the WC-2026 matches!

Always follow the most impactful and sensational events of the World Cup, exclusive reports from national team camps, and hot news about the lives of football stars with us on the Zamin pages!

IraqUSAAyman HusseinWorld CupTransportation Security Administration
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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Iraq National Team Star Interrogated for Seven Hours at US Airport – Zamin.uz, 06.06.2026