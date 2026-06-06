Russian Leader Makes Important Statement on Iran

·405·World
Russian Leader Makes Important Statement on Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed US President Donald Trump's decision to halt military actions as a correct step. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, he expressed hope that the situation in the Middle East would be resolved peacefully.

According to Putin, Moscow is currently in regular contact with Washington, Tehran, and Tel Aviv. In particular, the situation around the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran is being discussed.

The Russian leader stated that information had been received about missile debris falling near the plant, but all parties indicated that this was an accidental incident and would not be repeated.

Putin also emphasized that Russia has no information suggesting Iran is seeking to develop nuclear weapons. In his opinion, Iran has repeatedly stated that it has no plans to develop nuclear weapons.

According to the President, once the situation stabilizes, Russia is ready to continue cooperation on peaceful nuclear projects in Iran.

Vladimir PutinDonald TrumpIranRussiaBushehr
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