Mbappé Wants to Play Against Ronaldo and Neymar at the World Cup

France national team forward Kylian Mbappé spoke about opponents who could be the most interesting for him ahead of the World Cup. The leader of French football openly expressed his desire to face Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar at the tournament.

In an interview with Sorare, Mbappé emphasized that clashing with two stars who have left a huge mark on world football at the World Cup stage is of special interest to him. In his opinion, this tournament could be the last World Cup for Ronaldo and Neymar.

"I want to play against Ronaldo and Neymar at the World Cup. This will be their last World Cup," said Kylian Mbappé.

It is natural that these words create great intrigue for football fans. Because Ronaldo and Neymar are among the most discussed players in world football over the last decade, inspiring millions of fans and writing their own history on big stages. Mbappé, as one of the brightest stars of the current generation, wants to clash with them once again at a major tournament.

The World Cup has always been of special importance for Cristiano Ronaldo. Although the Portuguese star has conquered almost all peaks during his career, the World Cup trophy remains one of the biggest dreams of his career. If this is indeed his last World Cup, Portugal will clearly approach every match with maximum enthusiasm.

The situation is similar for Neymar. Recognized for years as one of the most talented players of his generation, the attacker is one of the leaders of the Brazil national team. However, the World Cup title has not yet been bestowed upon him. Therefore, the tournament, viewed as his last chance, will be of special interest to fans.

It is evident that Mbappé sees playing against these two stars not just as competition, but as part of great football history. His generation has now taken center stage in football. Ronaldo and Neymar are names that defined an era. Therefore, their head-to-head clash will also have symbolic meaning.

The France national team is considered one of the favorites at the World Cup again. The team led by Mbappé possesses speed, technique, experience, and squad depth. France is always a dangerous opponent in major tournaments, and high results are expected from them this time as well.

Recall that the France national team is in Group I of the World Cup group stage. In this quartet, the French will face the national teams of Senegal, Iraq, and Norway. At first glance, France looks like the group favorite, but no opponent can be underestimated at the World Cup.

Senegal is dangerous with physical strength, speed, and the combativeness characteristic of African football. The Iraq national team will clearly expend all its strength to show itself at a major tournament. Norway, with its discipline, order characteristic of European football, and dangerous attacking performers, can cause problems for any opponent.

If France successfully exits the group, the possibility of clashing with Portugal or Brazil in the next stages may arise. This is exactly what Mbappé dreams of: taking the field against Ronaldo or Neymar on a big stage, in a big match, for big history.

Such matches make football even more attractive. On one side, stars who might be playing one of their last major tournaments; on the other, one of the strongest attackers of the current era. These clashes can turn into a true football celebration for fans.

Mbappé's words show that he is preparing for the World Cup not only for the trophy but also for historic battles, great opponents, and unforgettable moments. The desire to play against Ronaldo and Neymar once again demonstrates his respect for football and his thirst for competition.

Now everything depends on the results on the pitch. France must exit its group, and Portugal and Brazil must also successfully continue their path. Then one of the super clashes Mbappé dreams of could come true.

In football, sometimes the change of generations is manifested in a single match. If Mbappé plays against Ronaldo or Neymar, it will not be an ordinary match, but a meeting of an era with a new era on the big stage.