Sberbank Unveils First AI-Powered Payment Terminal

·31·Technology
Sberbank Unveils First AI-Powered Payment Terminal

Sberbank presented a new payment terminal called NEO, equipped with artificial intelligence, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The company is introducing it as the world's first AI terminal.

The device with a futuristic design automatically adapts to the user. The terminal accepts payments via bank card, smartphone, QR code, and facial recognition.

The "Pay with a Smile" function uses 3D mapping, an adaptive lighting system, and artificial intelligence algorithms in the terminal.

According to Sberbank, NEO can accurately identify customers even in complex lighting conditions. Experts say such technologies could expand cardless and phone-free payments in the future.

SberbankSaint PetersburgNEO
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Sberbank Unveils First AI-Powered Payment Terminal – Zamin.uz, 06.06.2026