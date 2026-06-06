Satellite Mobile Communication Trials to Begin in Russia

·48·Technology
Satellite Mobile Communication Trials to Begin in Russia

Russia's Beeline operator and Bureau 1440 company plan to test satellite communications in autumn 2026. Information about this project was announced during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to Beeline CEO Sergey Anokhin, satellite communication channels will be used in areas where building traditional telecommunications infrastructure is economically unviable. This primarily applies to remote regions where laying fiber-optic lines requires significant investment.

According to X Holding head Alexey Shelobkov, the satellite constellation is seen not only as a way to provide internet access to hard-to-reach areas but also as a backup communication channel. This approach helps increase network infrastructure stability and reduce risks for critical facilities.

Bureau 1440 is currently working on creating a data transmission system via low-earth orbit satellites. In the future, this system is expected to provide broadband communication across the entire country and complement existing terrestrial telecom infrastructure.

TechnologySatelliteCommunicationsBeelineRussia
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Abror Shuhratov
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