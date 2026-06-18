Moscow Under Mass Drone Attack Again

·1·World
Moscow Under Mass Drone Attack Again

On the night of June 18, Moscow and the Moscow region were once again subjected to a mass attack involving unmanned aerial vehicles. This was reported by "Incidentia".

The Russian side stated that air defense systems shot down more than 30 drones directed toward the capital.

It was noted that the main strike was delivered to a Moscow oil refinery on June 16. The operation, carried out by Ukrainian special services, utilized FP-1, "Lyutiy", and other types of drones.

According to reports, the drones targeted the primary oil refining unit. Since the damaged complex provided nearly 53 percent of the plant's capacity, its operation has been temporarily suspended.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed the attack, stating that one of the drones damaged a facility on the plant's territory. He added that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

During the new attack on June 18, debris from one of the shot-down drones fell on the territory of the "Sadovod" shopping center in Moscow, causing minor damage to the building. At the same time, no information was provided regarding a new direct hit on the oil refinery in the Kapotnya district.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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