8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?

Nail Terengulov, Data Analyst at AVO bank, expert.

Small financial decisions made every day directly affect long-term well-being. Unplanned expenses, poor credit choices, or a lack of saving habits can lead to serious problems over time. Below are the most common financial mistakes and ways to mitigate them.

Why are financial mistakes costly?

How do daily decisions affect financial status?

Small purchases may seem unnoticeable when viewed individually. But when added up over a month or a year, they turn into a large sum. These funds could have been saved for housing, education, health, or retirement.

What are the consequences of these mistakes?

Systemic mistakes pull a person into a vortex of chronic debt obligations. This creates an excessive credit burden, eventually making it impossible to meet obligations. Beyond damaging a citizen's credit history, this also undermines their peace of mind.

Why is financial literacy important for everyone?

Today, loans, deposits, cards, mobile applications, and various payment tools have become a part of daily life. Therefore, financial literacy is essential for everyone. It helps in properly allocating income, understanding contracts, protecting against fraud, and preparing for economic crises.

Lack of a personal financial plan

Why is it important to set financial goals?

It is difficult to save money without clear goals. A person should set short, medium, and long-term goals: new appliances, children's education, housing, business, or retirement. Without a goal, funds are usually spent on minor expenses.

Why is the lack of a long-term plan dangerous?

In such cases, when illness, job loss, or major expenses arise, people are forced to borrow money. Considering the inflation rate in Uzbekistan's financial market (around 9–10% annually), keeping money without a plan is also risky: its purchasing power decreases over time.

Lack of budget and expense control

Why does money run out before the next payday?

Many people run out of money at the end of the month even if their income is sufficient. The main reason is the lack of personal budget tracking. If income, mandatory payments, and daily expenses are not calculated in advance, it is difficult to determine where the money is going.

How to keep track of income and expenses?

For this, you can use a mobile application, a spreadsheet, or a simple notebook. It is necessary to record every inflow and outflow. The "50% – mandatory needs, 30% – wants, 20% – savings" rule, popular in international practice, allows for full control of cash flow.

Which categories of expenses should be analyzed first?

Food, transport, utility bills, and entertainment services are considered the most important categories. According to statistics, Uzbeks spend about 40–50 percent of their expenses on food products alone.

Living paycheck to paycheck

Why does a shortage of money occur even with a stable income?

If expenses grow as income increases, a person continues to live paycheck to paycheck. This situation is called "lifestyle inflation."

What to do if there is almost no spare money left?

Review your expenses. Unnecessary subscriptions, services, and purchases should be cut. Searching for additional sources of income and improving skills are also important. The most effective rule is to immediately set aside at least 10 percent of your income for savings on the day you receive your salary.

Lack of a financial safety net

What risks arise without a reserve fund?

There are many unexpected situations in life: job loss, illness, or home/car repairs. Without a reserve fund, a person may be forced to borrow money urgently or sell their property at a low price. This turns a temporary problem into a long-term debt burden.

How to determine the optimal size of a safety net?

It should cover at least 3–6 months of mandatory expenses. If a family's monthly expense is 5 million soums, there should be at least 15–25 million soums in reserve.

Where should reserve funds be kept?

It is better to keep funds in a deposit. Keeping cash at home does not protect it from inflation and increases the risk of spending it on unnecessary things.

Lack of savings and long-term goals

Why can't saving be postponed?

Many people want to start saving next month or after their salary increases. But time is one of the most valuable resources in finance. The earlier money starts being saved, the larger the capital it can become in the future.

How to start saving money even from a small income?

Setting aside 10 percent of income is a good start; if that is difficult, starting with 5 percent is also possible. The important thing is consistency.

How to maintain motivation on the path to achieving a goal?

Naming goals separately, visualizing the process, and turning on automatic transfers help maintain motivation.

What are the signs of impulsive purchases?

If you go to the store just for bread and come out with a large basket, or order immediately under the influence of advertising, this is a sign of impulsivity. Such purchases erode the budget slowly but steadily.

What habits help with conscious shopping?

● Going to the store with a strict list and not deviating from it;

● Apply the "48-hour rule" before major purchases: wait two days instead of buying the item immediately;

● Do not go to stores when hungry or in a strong emotional state.

Ignoring terms of bank products

Mistakes made when choosing a loan

It is dangerous to agree to the first offer you encounter when choosing a loan, card, or deposit. Customers often look only at the nominal interest rate and ignore hidden commissions, insurance, account maintenance costs, and penalties. It is necessary to compare terms before making a decision.

Before taking out a loan, you should study market offers and compare grace periods, commissions, and tariffs. For planning purchases and convenient management, it is useful to compare the grace periods, commissions, and tariffs of credit cards, including products like AVO platinum, in advance.

Mistakes made when opening a deposit

Looking only at a high interest rate is not enough when opening a deposit. Terms regarding partial withdrawal, early closure, and interest capitalization affect the real return.

Why is it important to study tariffs and commissions?

Commissions for SMS notifications, money transfers, cash withdrawals, or account maintenance can add up to a large sum in the long run. Not knowing the tariffs leads to unexpected expenses.

Which contract terms should be given special attention?

● Total financial burden and the actual annual interest rate;

● The amount of fines and penalties applied in case of non-fulfillment of obligations;

● The procedure for early termination of the contract and its consequences.

Incorrect use of bank cards and accounts

Common mistakes in using bank cards

Keeping all your money on a card used for daily expenses is dangerous: this increases the likelihood of spending money quickly and falling victim to fraud. It is advisable to keep separate accounts for savings, reserves, and current expenses.

How to avoid excessive commissions and fees?

You should know bank tariffs and use commission-free ATMs and free transfer options. Loan payments should not be left until the last day, as even a technical delay can lead to a penalty.

How to use bank services safely?

It is necessary not to tell anyone your PIN, CVV, or SMS codes, not to click on suspicious links, and not to download unofficial applications. Fraudsters often pose as bank employees.

Why is it important to monitor account transactions?

Regularly checking account statements helps to identify fraud, erroneous commissions, and forgotten subscriptions in time. This is also important for personal budget analysis.

Useful habits for financial stability

Regularly tracking income and expenses

The basis of money management is regular accounting. Weekly and monthly analysis shows where you can save.

Automatic savings

Setting up automatic transfers in a bank application strengthens financial discipline. When a salary arrives, a certain percentage goes to a savings account.

Planning major expenses in advance

Expenses such as education, vacations, clothing, insurance, or repairs should be planned several months in advance. Setting aside a small amount each month reduces the pressure.

Regularly reviewing financial goals

Income and the economic situation are always changing in life. Therefore, goals and strategies should be reviewed at least once a year and adjusted accordingly.

Creating multiple financial reserves for different goals

Opening separate savings or target accounts for unexpected medical expenses, buying a new car, or travel helps avoid mixing up funds.

Which bank tools protect against financial mistakes?

Savings accounts for a financial safety net

Accounts that allow for accumulation and withdrawal of money without losing interest are a convenient tool for emergency reserves.

Deposits for achieving long-term goals

12 or 24-month bank deposits are suitable for large and long-term goals. The fact that the money is locked protects it from being spent due to emotional reasons before the term ends.

Automatic saving system via mobile application

Many modern bank applications have features to round up purchases to cashback or remaining balances and transfer them to a separate savings account. This is a great way to build savings without noticing.

Expense analysis and budget control

Automatic charts and category-based analysis in bank mobile applications show the customer which areas they spent the most money on during the month. This is a ready-made digital solution for those who are lazy about manual accounting.

Payment reminders and protection against delays

To avoid forgetting loan payment, utility service, or insurance deadlines, you should set up an automatic payment system or turn on reminders. This saves the customer from fines and a drop in credit scoring due to a negative credit history.

How to start improving your financial situation today?

Achieving financial stability is a long-term process that requires strict discipline and systematicity.

Practical recommendations: what to do this week?

Step 1. Analyze expenses from the previous month by category.

Step 2. Create a budget for the next month and set aside at least 10 percent of your income for savings.

Step 3. Cancel unused paid subscriptions.

Step 4. Set one clear financial goal and open a separate account for it.

Mistake → What to do?

Incorrect financial action Correct financial action Lack of a personal budget and lack of expense control Recording income and expenses Living paycheck to paycheck, expenses increasing as income increases Directing at least **10%** of income to savings on the day it is received Lack of a financial safety net Forming a reserve fund equal to at least 3–6 months of expenses and keeping it in a deposit Impulsive purchases and buying under the influence of discounts Following the 48-hour waiting rule before a purchase and going to the store only with a list Using services without studying bank contracts, tariffs, and commissions Carefully reading terms, hidden commissions, and the actual annual interest rate

Taking responsibility for your financial destiny is the key to a prosperous life. Small changes started today will ensure financial freedom and peace of mind in the future.

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