Giant 1.8-meter monitor lizard storms into a store in Thailand, terrifying shoppers!

A giant monitor lizard, measuring nearly 1.8 meters in length, entered a grocery store in Thailand's Nakhon Pathom province. The reptile's appearance in the sales area caused panic among customers and staff.

In a video captured by witnesses, the monitor lizard is seen climbing store shelves in search of food. As it moved, it knocked some products to the floor. People watched the situation from a safe distance, avoiding the animal.

After being notified, wildlife experts arrived at the scene. They captured the monitor lizard without causing harm to anyone and removed it from the store.

Preliminary estimates suggest that dry weather and a shortage of food caused the animal to enter the residential area. No one was injured during the incident.