10-Year-Old Ralf, Who Walks to School on His Hands, Touches Many Online

Ralf, who lives in Davao Oriental province, is only 10 years old. He was born with a congenital condition that limits his ability to walk and has adapted to moving by supporting himself on his hands since he was very young.

Getting to school every day is a special challenge for him. On the way, Ralf uses only arm strength. The mockery of some people and various difficulties have not dampened his interest in studying. He strives not to miss a single day whenever possible.

Ralf dreams of becoming a lawyer in the future. Therefore, he considers every lesson an important step leading to his goal. The boy's mother is also by his side every day, helping him get to school and with his daily chores.

After Ralf's story became known to the public, the local government allocated a scholarship to him. This support will serve to help him continue his education and get closer to his dream of becoming a lawyer.