Hard to believe: Zarina Nizomiddinova’s eldest child has turned 18!

A joyful date was celebrated in the family of Zarina Nizomutdinova. The actress's first child, Temurkhan Sodiqov, turned 18 years old. Zarina herself announced this news on social media, posting a heartfelt congratulation dedicated to her son.

In her message, the actress wrote that Temurkhan's birth was one of the most important events in her life. She recalled experiencing the happiness of motherhood for the first time thanks to her child.

"My son, always be healthy for my happiness. May you have a long life. May you achieve all the dreams you have set for yourself. Happy 18th birthday," Zarina Nizomutdinova wished.

After the post was published, fans congratulated the actress on her child's birthday. In the comments, many sincere thoughts were left wishing Temurkhan a bright future, and peace and tranquility for his family.