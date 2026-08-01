Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks

·0·Society
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks

Starting from August 7, the procedure for registering kept and bred animals in a unified system comes into effect in Uzbekistan. Each animal will be assigned a unique identification number, and a veterinary passport that remains valid throughout its entire life will be issued.

Newborn cattle, sheep, goats, and camels must be identified after 14 days, horses after four months, pigs after one month, and cats and dogs after three months. Registration must be carried out within one month after these periods.

The veterinary passport will contain information about the animal's owner, preventive vaccinations, and treatment processes. To obtain the document, it is necessary to contact the local veterinary department.

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