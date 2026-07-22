Asal Shodiyeva surprised fans by portraying Nina from the movie "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"

Famous Uzbekistani actress Asal Shodiyeva has captured the attention of her fans by portraying one of the most iconic characters in Soviet cinema — Nina from the film "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style".

The actress shared photos of herself in this look on social media. Fans highly praised how skillfully Asal Shodiyeva captured the style, outfit, and mood of the legendary film character.

The photos sparked widespread discussion in a short time, with social media users paying special attention to the resemblance between the actress's appearance and the chosen character. Many comments highlighted her successful modern interpretation of the Nina persona.

For context, "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style" is one of the most famous comedies in Soviet cinematography, and the character of Nina is recognized as one of the most iconic female roles in film history. Asal Shodiyeva's take on this character has generated significant interest among fans and is being actively discussed on social media.