Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore

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Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore

A rare marine creature, typically living only in the deep ocean layers and known as the "cannibal fish," was found on the shores of Oregon, USA. Expertswere most amazed by the prey found inside its stomach.

It is reported that the nearly 1.5-meter-long Longnose lancetfish washed ashore in Oregon on April 22. This species is very rare in this region and is rarely found in such a condition.

Upon receiving reports about the stranded creature, Seaside Aquarium experts rushed to the scene to study it. During the examination, whole squids and other undigested fish were found in the fish's stomach.

Experts note that this species is famous for even eating its own kind, which is why it earned the nickname "cannibal fish." It is also called the "Twilight Zone fish" because it lives in the ocean's "twilight zone" where sunlight barely reaches.

Pieces of fish organs and seafood lying on black and white surfaces.

Resembling a barracuda in appearance, this predator stands out with its sharp, peg-like teeth. Aquarium expert Tiffany Boothe stated that such fish are encountered on the Oregon coast only a few times a year, but finding them intact is extremely rare.

The reason for this is that the lancetfish's body consists of soft, jelly-like flesh, and seabirds quickly devour it. Therefore, finding a fresh and undamaged specimen was considered great luck for scientists.

Experts emphasize that this rare creature provides an opportunity to learn more about life in the deep ocean. Its washing ashore remains one of the phenomena not yet fully explained by scientists.

OregonUSASeaside AquariumTiffany Boothe
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