Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online

A photo of Lamine Yamal taken after the final match has gone viral on social media. It shows the footballer standing next to large stacks of cash.

The image sparked various questions and speculations among fans. While some users were curious about the money in the photo, others dismissed it as a simple joke or a post-celebration scene.

However, no precise information has been provided regarding where or under what circumstances the photo was taken. Lamine Yamal has not yet commented on the situation.

As a result, online discussions remain largely speculative. Nevertheless, the photo quickly caught the attention of many users and spread widely.