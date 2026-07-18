Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo

·22·World
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo

The long-awaited meeting of Iranian artist Fatima Hamami Nasrabadi has finally come true. She Cristiano Ronaldo met with him and presented the portraits she had drawn.

Although Fatima is 85 percent paralyzed, she is dedicated to her art. She does not paint with her hands, but with her toes. Portraits of footballers, actors, and world-famous people have made her famous on social media.

When Ronaldo arrived in Tehran with the Al-Nassr team for the AFC Champions League, Fatima reached out to him. She posted an emotional message on the internet saying, "I want to meet Ronaldo and give him my painting."

Shortly after, her wish was granted. Ronaldo personally welcomed Fatima at the Al-Nassr headquarters, gave her an autographed jersey, and accepted her portraits.

This moment became a touching event for many. For Fatima, it was a meeting she had waited for for years.

Cristiano RonaldoFatima HamamiIranFootballArt
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