A Programmer's Strange Idea: DOOM Character's Health Tied to Grandmother's Heartbeat

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A Programmer's Strange Idea: DOOM Character's Health Tied to Grandmother's Heartbeat

A programmer shared that when visiting his grandmother being treated in the intensive care unit, he launched the famous DOOM game on the monitor next to her bed. He stated that he used the Claude Opus 5.5 artificial intelligence model for this.

However, the most unusual aspect of the experiment wasn't the game itself. The programmer linked the main character's health indicator in the game to his grandmother's heart rate. As a result, the character's state in the game changed depending on the patient's heartbeat. According to the story, if the character's health dropped to zero, the heartbeat was supposed to drop to zero as well.

This incident may raise various questions among tech and gaming enthusiasts. In particular, the idea of linking a patient's vital signs to game mechanics seems unusual and controversial.

At the same time, since the details of this story have not been independently verified, it should not be taken as a validated medical experiment. Vital signs such as a patient's heartbeat are certainly not something controlled through a game.

Claude Opus 5.5DOOM gamepatient's heartbeatartificial intelligence models
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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