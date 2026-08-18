China reconnects patient's severed legs for the first time

Surgeons in China have successfully reattached both legs of a patient who lost them in an accident. This was reported by China Press .

The 51-year-old man suffered a serious accident while working at a factory at the end of 2024 and lost both legs. The accident completely severed his legs at the thighs.

Surgeons at Jinhua Orthopedic Hospital in eastern China performed the complex operation. During the surgery, which lasted nearly eight hours, specialists managed to reattach both severed legs.

Doctors said that this case, involving both legs being completely severed at the thighs, is being recorded as the first successful operation to reattach both legs simultaneously . This is considered a major achievement in the fields of traumatology and reconstructive surgery.

Li Changsun, head of the traumatology department, said the patient's condition has now improved considerably. He can move independently at home with the help of a walking aid. Sensation has also returned in the parts of his legs above the ankles.

Specialists emphasize that the patient's recovery is still ongoing. Doctors estimate that he may be able to move independently without a walking aid or crutches within one to two years. For now, the patient continues his rehabilitation courses.

It should be recalled that another unusual medical event occurred in China in June. For the first time in the world, a patient diagnosed with brain death received a transplant of a pig liver and kidneys.

The transplanted organs functioned normally in the patient's body for five days. However, at the request of the patient's family, the study was ended at that point.

The latest success by Chinese specialists represents an important step in studying the possibilities of restoring human limbs after severe injuries.