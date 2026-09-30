In Turkey, doctors operate on patient's healthy ear instead of the diseased one

In Istanbul, Turkey, doctors performed surgery on a patient's healthy ear instead of the diseased one. Realizing the mistake after waking up from anesthesia, the patient sued the hospital. This was reported by the “Aksham” publication.

Turkish citizen Murat Tarakchi applied to a university hospital located in Istanbul's Tuzla district due to ear pain. Examinations revealed that fluid had accumulated in his right middle ear. Afterwards, the doctors decided to perform surgery to eliminate the problem.

However, an unexpected mistake was made during the operation. The doctors performed the surgery on the patient's healthy left ear instead of his diseased right ear.

Upon waking up from the effects of anesthesia, Murat Tarakchi felt severe pain in his left ear. That was when he realized that the doctors had performed the surgery on the wrong ear.

To correct the mistake, the patient was put back on the operating table the very same day. This time, a second surgery was performed under general anesthesia.

However, even after the second operation, the patient's problems were not resolved. He complained of constant noise in his ears, a decrease in hearing ability, and difficulties in maintaining balance.

Following this, Tarakchi filed a lawsuit against the hospital to protect his rights.

According to the patient's lawyer, permission is currently being awaited from the Turkish Ministry of Health to conduct an investigation into this incident. Attempts to resolve the issue through negotiations with the clinic management have not yielded results so far.

The hospital administration has not yet provided an official comment regarding this incident.