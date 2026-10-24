Diogo Jota's wife reveals final text messages before fatal crash

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Diogo Jota's wife reveals final text messages before fatal crash

Former star of Liverpool FC and the Portugal national team, Diogo Jota, tragically passed away at the age of just 28 as a result of a horrific traffic accident that occurred on Spanish territory on July 3, 2025. The footballer's younger brother, Andre Silva, also died in this dreadful crash.

More than a year later, the footballer's widow, Rute Cardoso, recounted for the first time the heart-wrenching final farewell moments leading up to the accident in a new book published in memory of Diogo Jota.

Final messages and unanswered worries

Italy's derbyderbyderby.it publication quoted the memories of the late forward's wife Rute Cardoso from the book:

  • A brief virtual farewell: Even after saying goodbye in person, the couple continued to exchange brief messages by phone;

  • The last reply: «I wrote to him, wishing him a safe journey. He replied with just a single emoji;

  • A mother and wife's anxiety: After that, I wrote again, telling him to be very attentive and careful on the road», — Rute Cardoso recalls.

Unfortunately, those brief messages remained the family's last communication, and a few hours later, the brothers became victims of the car crash.

«Forever 20»: A magnificent memorial for the brothers at Anfield

England's Liverpool club has not forgotten the Portuguese forward, who made a huge contribution to the team's victories and played under the number 20 shirt:

  • «Forever 20» project: The club management presented a plan to build a special memorial on the grounds of the team's home arena, Anfield stadium, in order to immortalize the bright memory of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva;

  • Eternal memory: This statue complex is expected to be named «Forever 20» and become a sacred pilgrimage site for Merseyside fans to pay tribute to the club legend.

This tragedy remains a major and heavy loss not only for the fans of Portuguese and English football, but for football enthusiasts worldwide.

Diogo JotaLiverpoolAnfieldRute Cardoso
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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