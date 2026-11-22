Liverpool and Manchester United will face off in the 11th round of the English Premier League. Ahead of this clash, considered one of the biggest rivalries in English football, the starting lineups for both teams have been announced. The match kicks off today, November 22, at 21:30 Tashkent time.

Liverpool will host Manchester United at their home stadium. The encounter between the two clubs holds special significance not only for the points in the league table but also due to their historic rivalry and importance to the fans.

The hosts currently occupy a higher position in the league table at this stage of the season. Manchester United, meanwhile, will look to secure crucial points on their rival's turf.

Starting lineups for Liverpool and Manchester United

The coaching staffs have announced the list of players selected for this important match. Both teams will take the field with their starting squads.

EPL, 11th round

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Date: November 22

Kick-off time: 21:30 (Tashkent time)

Liverpool: Alisson, Araujo, Barcola, Isak, Jake, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Ngumoa, Szoboszlai, van Dijk, Wirtz.

Manchester United: Lammens, Cunha, Dalot, de Ligt, Dorgu, Fernandes, Mainoo, Martinez, Mbeumo, Tielemans, Yoro.

Where do the teams stand in the league table?

Ahead of this match, Liverpool sits in 5th place in the Premier League table with 18 points. Manchester United is in 9th place with 8 points.

While the hosts have the opportunity to climb higher in the standings with a win, the points on the road are also vital for Manchester United to improve their position in the tournament.

The latest clash between two of English football's greatest clubs is capturing the attention of fans. Now, all eyes are on the match at Anfield.