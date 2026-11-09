The Price of Marriage: From Uzbekistan to South Korea — How Much Does It Cost in Different Countries?

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The Price of Marriage: From Uzbekistan to South Korea — How Much Does It Cost in Different Countries?

Starting a family and holding a wedding ceremony are considered some of the most important events in a person's life all over the world. However, the financial costs associated with getting married vary drastically across countries: while in some nations an average wedding can be held for $1,000 – $5,000, in others, this amount exceeds $30,000 and can even reach $80,000.

Such disparities are directly related to each nation's centuries-old traditions, the number of guests, wedding industry standards, and the overall standard of living.

A Comparative Analysis of Wedding Costs in World Countries

Average budget and main expenditure items for holding wedding ceremonies in different regions:

Country / Region

Average Cost (in US Dollars)

Main Expenditure Categories

Uzbekistan

$5,000 – $15,000+

Wedding hall (restaurant), performers, gift trays (togora) and dowry (sarpo), bride and groom attire, morning pilaf

Kazakhstan

$7,000 – $20,000

"Qudachilik" (in-law) ceremonies, bride price ("qalin mal"), large restaurant banquet

Turkey

$7,000 – $15,000

Gold jewelry for the bride (main expense), new home furnishings, and salon banquet

India

$15,000 – $50,000+

Multi-day carnival ceremonies, hundreds or thousands of guests, traditional gold ornaments

USA

$25,000 – $35,000

Banquet hall or outdoor venue rental, catering, professional photo/video, floristry

Western Europe (Germany, etc.)

$15,000 – $25,000

Small and intimate weddings, fewer guests, but high costs for restaurant and organizational services

South Korea

$40,000 – $80,000+

Rental of special wedding halls, expensive photo studio sessions (if the cost of a new home is included, it reaches several hundred thousand dollars)

3 Main Factors That Inflate Wedding Costs

Three main trends stand out globally in the formation of ceremony budgets:

  • 1. Number of guests and the tradition of extravagance:

    In the cultures of Central Asia and South Asia (particularly Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and India), at least 200 to 500 (sometimes thousands) of guests are invited to a wedding. This directly increases the costs of restaurant rental, catering, and pilaf. Furthermore, traditions in Uzbek weddings such as dowry exchanges and the swapping of gift trays (togora) between in-laws require a separate, significant budget.

  • 2. Mandatory payments and expensive jewelry:

    In some countries, an important condition for a wedding is linked to financial guarantees. For example, in Turkey, gifting a large amount of gold jewelry to the bride can account for more than half of the family budget. In Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, the tradition of paying a "bride price" (qalin) to the bride's family still persists.

  • 3. Western format: Fewer guests, but expensive service:

    In the USA and European countries, usually only the closest relatives and friends (50–100 people) are invited to weddings. Despite this, total costs remain high. This is because the prices for restaurant and catering services per guest, venue rental, and wedding planners are very high.

Conclusion

It is evident that while wedding expenses in Western countries are spent more on quality service and venue rental, in Eastern and Central Asian countries, the main funds are directed toward traditions, the scale of hospitality, and honoring loved ones.

wedding costsfamily traditionswedding industryeconomic analysis
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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