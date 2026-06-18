Woman's Attempt to Kill Husband with Magic Causes Sensation in Court

A strange case that attracted significant attention was heard in the Family Court in Istanbul, Turkey. The marriage of a couple was annulled based on allegations that the wife had performed witchcraft on her husband. This was reported by "Oda TV".

It is noted that a man named Z.T. and a woman named N.T., living in Istanbul, married in 2004. Two children were born from this marriage. According to the claim materials, one morning Z.T. woke up to see his wife, N.T., cutting her hair with scissors.

When the husband asked his wife the reason for this action, she reportedly replied, "I am performing magic on you so that you become ill and die."

Deeply shocked by this, Z.T. searched every corner of the house that day and found 5–6 sealed amulets in various places. He hid these amulets and began monitoring his wife.

As stated in the lawsuit, the husband discovered messages between his wife and another man on her phone. He also found out that the woman had been going on secret meetings with this man.

Stating that he had been subjected to betrayal and witchcraft, Z.T. applied to the court for divorce, presenting the amulets and messages as evidence. In his application, he stated the following:

"My wife betrayed me. She has always cast spells on me. She spends all day on the streets with her lover. She regularly consumes alcoholic beverages and does not take care of the home or the children's upbringing. She cast a death spell on me. Therefore, I demand a divorce from N.T. and request 700 thousand lira in compensation for moral damages."

For her part, N.T. denied all accusations. She claimed that the witchcraft allegations were baseless and that the found amulets were simply ordinary blessing prayers.

In a counter-claim submitted to the court, the woman accused her husband of stinginess. She noted that the husband constantly demanded receipts and reports for all her expenses.

"Such a life was hard for me. My husband is the primary culprit in the breakdown of our family," said N.T., requesting 200 thousand lira in compensation from her husband.

During the trial, the amulets presented by Z.T. were sent to a special expert. An expert who was an Arabic language translator tried to read them, but since he could not translate the text accurately, help was sought from a mosque imam.

The imam stated that there was indeed witchcraft in the amulets. In his opinion, if these texts were rewritten, the magic could become stronger.

The expert also cited the imam's words in his conclusion, stating that these writings were witchcraft and emphasizing that they should not be rewritten.

Ultimately, the court found both parties responsible for the marital problems and issued a decision to officially divorce the couple.