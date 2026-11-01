Super clash in the Premier League: What to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Arsenal?

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Super clash in the Premier League: What to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Arsenal?

It is another day of a super clash in the English Premier League. Today, November 1, the central match that millions of football fans have been eagerly awaiting — the Liverpool vs. Arsenal showdown within the 9th round — will take place.

This intense encounter, hosted at the legendary Anfield stadium, will kick off at 21:30 Tashkent time. The match will be officiated by head referee Andrew Madley.

Head-to-head history: Absolute equality and a series of draws

Recent matches between the two giant clubs have always been rich in fierce competition and unexpected results. A relentless balance has prevailed in the teams' last 5 meetings — both sides have one victory each, while the remaining 3 matches ended in draws:

  • January 8, 2026: Arsenal — Liverpool — 0:0;

  • August 31, 2025: Liverpool — Arsenal — 1:0;

  • May 11, 2025: Liverpool — Arsenal — 2:2;

  • October 27, 2024: Arsenal — Liverpool — 2:2;

  • February 4, 2024: Arsenal — Liverpool — 3:1.

What to expect?

The clash at Anfield has always been of decisive importance for the title race and the top spots in the table. In today's match, part of the 9th round, both teams will take the field aiming only for victory:

  • Liverpool: Playing at home, they will strive to avoid dropping points under the intense support of their fans and to strengthen their ambitions for leadership in the league table;

  • Arsenal: On a difficult trip to Liverpool, they aim to return to London with three points by defeating their opponent through disciplined defense and quick counterattacks.

Tonight, the eyes of millions will be fixed on Liverpool — there is no doubt that a true drama of English football will be on display here.

English Premier LeagueLiverpoolArsenalAnfield
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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