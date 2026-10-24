A Period of Trial Until November 13: How Does Retrograde Mercury Affect Our Lives?

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A Period of Trial Until November 13: How Does Retrograde Mercury Affect Our Lives?

Starting today, one of the most widely discussed celestial phenomena — the period of «Retrograde Mercury» — begins and will last until November 13. Astrology enthusiasts and social media followers view this three-week phase as one of the most alarming and difficult periods of the current year.

Although official science explains this as a visual-optical illusion of planetary movement, popular views consider this time as a direct threat to human communication, information exchange, and plans.

«Season of Mistakes and Conflicts»: What Situations Might Be Observed

According to astrological analysis and online observations, the likelihood of the following problems increases significantly during retrograde motion:

  • Miscommunications and conflicts: Words and intentions may be misunderstood, leading to arguments between friends and loved ones over trivial reasons;

  • Phantoms of the past: Old grudges, past relationships, or unresolved painful topics from the past are likely to resurface on the agenda;

  • Errors in documents and systems: Confusions, losses, and delays in working with official papers, legal agreements, logistics, and digital data will increase.

What Should Be Avoided During This Period?

Experts recommend following a number of restrictions to avoid serious mistakes in the period leading up to November 13:

  • Do not start new projects: It is better to postpone major long-term startups, new business plans, or important steps like changing jobs until after November 13;

  • Do not sign important contracts: Before finalizing legal and financial deals, conditions must be thoroughly checked again, and if possible, signing should be postponed;

  • Do not purchase expensive electronics and cars: Smartphones, computers, or vehicles bought during this period have a high probability of hidden manufacturing defects or unexpected malfunctions.

How Can You Make the Most of the Retrograde Period?

This period is not only about anxieties — it is a favorable opportunity to put life in order:

  • Completing old unfinished tasks and projects;

  • Clearing the home, desktop, and digital memory from unnecessary clutter and files;

  • Revising personal goals, analyzing the inner world, and making time for rest.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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