A Period of Trial Until November 13: How Does Retrograde Mercury Affect Our Lives?
Starting today, one of the most widely discussed celestial phenomena — the period of «Retrograde Mercury» — begins and will last until November 13. Astrology enthusiasts and social media followers view this three-week phase as one of the most alarming and difficult periods of the current year.
Although official science explains this as a visual-optical illusion of planetary movement, popular views consider this time as a direct threat to human communication, information exchange, and plans.
«Season of Mistakes and Conflicts»: What Situations Might Be Observed
According to astrological analysis and online observations, the likelihood of the following problems increases significantly during retrograde motion:
Miscommunications and conflicts: Words and intentions may be misunderstood, leading to arguments between friends and loved ones over trivial reasons;
Phantoms of the past: Old grudges, past relationships, or unresolved painful topics from the past are likely to resurface on the agenda;
Errors in documents and systems: Confusions, losses, and delays in working with official papers, legal agreements, logistics, and digital data will increase.
What Should Be Avoided During This Period?
Experts recommend following a number of restrictions to avoid serious mistakes in the period leading up to November 13:
Do not start new projects: It is better to postpone major long-term startups, new business plans, or important steps like changing jobs until after November 13;
Do not sign important contracts: Before finalizing legal and financial deals, conditions must be thoroughly checked again, and if possible, signing should be postponed;
Do not purchase expensive electronics and cars: Smartphones, computers, or vehicles bought during this period have a high probability of hidden manufacturing defects or unexpected malfunctions.
How Can You Make the Most of the Retrograde Period?
This period is not only about anxieties — it is a favorable opportunity to put life in order:
Completing old unfinished tasks and projects;
Clearing the home, desktop, and digital memory from unnecessary clutter and files;
Revising personal goals, analyzing the inner world, and making time for rest.
Comments 0
…