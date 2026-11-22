A powerful explosion occurred on the Russian Navy's missile corvette 'Merkuriy' in the port of Benghazi, Libya. As a result, the ship was engulfed in flames and sustained serious damage. The incident took place on November 22.

This was reported by Naval News, citing its sources and satellite imagery.

According to the publication, a massive fire broke out on the ship following the explosion. Naval analysts state that the corvette has been almost completely destroyed. However, there is no precise information on whether it sank or was rendered inoperable due to the fire.

The government in eastern Libya has officially confirmed that an explosion occurred on the Russian ship. Preliminary investigation results suggest the ship may have been targeted by a drone attack. Reuters reports that there are casualties, but no information regarding fatalities has been received.

The eastern Libyan government announced that a joint investigation with the Russian side into the incident has begun. So far, no party has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It is reported that the 'Merkuriy' arrived at the port of Benghazi a few days before the explosion. The ship had stopped to refuel and replenish necessary supplies on its way back to Russia. According to Naval News, it was escorting a convoy of ships linked to the Russian government.

The 'Merkuriy' is a Steregushchiy-class missile corvette of Project 20380. It is part of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet.