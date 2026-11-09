The Kremlin's Big Secret: Why Does Putin Hide His Wife, Children, and Grandchildren from the Public?

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The Kremlin's Big Secret: Why Does Putin Hide His Wife, Children, and Grandchildren from the Public?

Vladimir Putin, who has been ruling Russia for a quarter of a century, keeps his private life as one of the state's most guarded secrets. Although he acknowledges in his speeches that he has a family and grandchildren, he never publicly discloses their names, professions, or where they live.

However, international investigations and open sources show that the Kremlin leader's life is not limited to a single official marriage. Putin's family tree extends to two other women and a total of five children, including an Olympic champion born in Tashkent.

Official Marriage: A Historic Divorce Announced After the Ballet

Vladimir Putin's only official marriage was to Lyudmila Shkrebneva, who worked as a flight attendant; they lived together for 30 years.

  • Divorce via Television: In 2013, after attending a ballet performance, the couple announced on live television that their marriage had ended. Later, Lyudmila married a businessman much younger than herself, and her current whereabouts remain unknown;

  • Eldest Daughter — Maria Vorontsova: An endocrinologist and candidate of medical sciences, she teaches at Moscow State University. She married Dutch businessman Jorrit Faassen;

  • Younger Daughter — Katerina Tikhonova: In her youth, she participated in international acrobatic rock-n-roll competitions. She is currently the head of the Artificial Intelligence Institute (Innopraktika Foundation) at Moscow State University. She married one of Russia's youngest billionaires, Kirill Shamalov (the son of Putin's friend Nikolai Shamalov), but they later divorced;

  • Secret Grandchildren: Putin has confirmed that he has grandchildren but keeps their number a secret. He only once mentioned in passing that one of his grandchildren speaks fluent Chinese.

The Tashkent Champion: Alina Kabaeva and the Lakeside Residence

Another branch of the family tree is closely tied to Tashkent:

  • Roots in the Capital: Born in Tashkent in 1983, Alina Kabaeva grew up in a family of athletes. Her father, Marat Kabaev, played for the Pakhtakor football club, while her mother played for the Uzbekistan national basketball team;

  • From the Olympics to a Media Empire: After becoming a world and Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics, Kabaeva entered politics. She is currently the chair of the board of directors of the National Media Group, Russia's largest media holding;

  • Two Sons — Ivan and Vladimir: According to investigations, Alina Kabaeva has two sons with Putin, named Ivan and Vladimir. The children are being raised in a secret presidential residence on the shores of Lake Valdai, completely hidden from the public eye. Putin has never officially acknowledged them.

From Shop Cleaner to Royalty: Svetlana Krivonogikh and Elizaveta

The third branch of the family tree is linked to his former lover from Saint Petersburg, Svetlana Krivonogikh:

  • Unexpected Wealth: Born into a poor family and having worked as a cleaner in a simple shop in her youth, the woman unexpectedly became a shareholder of Bank Rossiya, an owner of expensive yachts, and the owner of the famous Igora ski resort in Sochi (notably, the wedding of Putin's daughter Katerina took place at this very resort);

  • Elizaveta (Luiza Rozova), Born Without a Father: In the birth certificate of Svetlana's daughter Elizaveta, born in 2003, the father's name is not listed, only the patronymic "Vladimirovna" is written. A few weeks after the girl was born, the family became the owner of expensive real estate in Monaco. When journalists met Elizaveta in Paris and asked about her father, she replied: "What does that have to do with me?"

Putin's Family Tree: Who Is Who?

Person

Status

Occupation / Current Status

Children

Vladimir Putin

Head of State

President of Russia

5 official and unofficial children

Lyudmila Shkrebneva

Ex-wife (30-year marriage)

Divorced in 2013, remarried

Maria Vorontsova (doctor), Katerina Tikhonova (AI head)

Svetlana Krivonogikh

Unofficial partner in St. Petersburg

Bank and resort shareholder, multimillionaire

Elizaveta Vladimirovna (Luiza Rozova)

Alina Kabaeva

Olympic champion born in Tashkent

Head of "National Media Group"

Ivan and Vladimir (live in a secret residence)

Why Are the Truths About His Family Not Disclosed to the Public?

Why does Vladimir Putin not announce his family, or even the number of his grandchildren, to the public?

Analysts explain this with two main factors: first, as a former KGB officer, he prioritizes security and wishes to protect his family from geopolitical pressure and sanctions; second, it is to maintain the political image before the Russian public of a "lonely leader who has dedicated his entire life and being solely to the state."

Vladimir PutinAlina KabaevaKremlinRussia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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