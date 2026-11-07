Which zodiac sign is the smartest? A new ranking sparks heated debates on social media

The connection between astrology and human character has always been one of the most discussed topics among network users. A new viral ranking recently posted on social media under the question "Which zodiac sign is the smartest?" has once again captured the attention of millions.

In this list, the mental potential, resourcefulness, and adaptability of each zodiac sign representative were conditionally evaluated in percentages, and the final results were unexpected for many.

Zodiac Intelligence: Who is at what level?

The full version of the presented ranking was distributed as follows:

Scorpio — 68%: Although they possess complex strategic thinking and intuition, the dominance of emotions placed them at the beginning of the list;

Sagittarius — 73%: Inquisitive natures who are always striving for new knowledge and philosophical reflections;

Capricorn — 74%: A symbol of calculated, practical, and systematic intelligence;

Cancer — 78%: Possessors of refined taste and high emotional intelligence (EQ);

Libra — 81%: Masters of balanced decisions and diplomatic potential;

Aries — 84%: A sign with strongly developed logic for quick decision-making and leadership;

Virgo — 87%: Possessors of deep analytical thinking who notice even the smallest details;

Leo — 90%: High performance in comprehensive situation assessment and management skills;

Taurus — 91%: Solid logic and the ability to quickly solve life problems;

Pisces — 93%: A harmony of creative thinking, broad imagination, and strong intuition;

Aquarius — 98%: Creative geniuses who think unconventionally and can foresee the future;

Gemini — 113%: The absolute leader who broke the limits. The ability to perform multiple tasks at once and exchange information quickly brought them to the top spot.

Do these numbers match your personal view?

Of course, a person's mental potential, scientific achievements, and success in life do not depend solely on their date of birth or zodiac sign. Intelligence is the result of constant hard work, reading, and personal development. However, such rankings serve as an interesting factor to take another look at our character and strengths.