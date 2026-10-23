Did a 1 million som banknote appear in Uzbekistan? The Central Bank responds

·95·Economy
Did a 1 million som banknote appear in Uzbekistan? The Central Bank responds

Reports circulated on social media that a 1 million som banknote had been put into circulation in Uzbekistan. However, the Central Bank denied this information, stating that it is not true.

The regulator urged citizens not to believe such reports and to obtain information about new samples of banknotes exclusively from the official pages of the Central Bank.

What is currently the largest banknote?

According to the official data of the Central Bank, the paper money with the largest nominal value in circulation in Uzbekistan is the 200,000 som banknote. It was issued into circulation in 2022, and its design is dedicated to the Great Silk Road and the ancient history of the Fergana Valley.

Additionally, banknotes of 1 thousand, 2 thousand, 5 thousand, 10 thousand, 20 thousand, 50 thousand, and 100 thousand som are also in circulation. Coins are issued in values of 50, 100, 200, 500, and 1000 som.

Issuing new currency into circulation falls under the authority of the Central Bank. Official information about such banknotes is published in the prescribed manner. Therefore, one should be cautious about unconfirmed images of money and reports spreading on social media.

The Central Bank reports that the one million som banknote is fake.
Central BankUzbek sombanknotesfake news
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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