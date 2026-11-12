Exchange rates for November 13 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for November 13, 2026. According to the data, the dollar increased by 9.17 soums, reaching 11,973.44 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 41.27 soums, becoming 13,282.14 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 0.04 soums, reaching 144.53 soums.

• The Pound sterling decreased by 33.29 soums, becoming 15,891.15 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.20 soums, reaching 74.99 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 34.05 soums, becoming 14,389.42 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 2.02 soums, reaching 1,795.58 soums.