Reports circulating about a passenger giving birth on a flight from Kazan to Sochi in Russia are untrue. It has been revealed that the radio communication recording, which went viral on social media, was not a real event but was modeled using special software.

On November 14, several Russian media outlets reported that a 35-week pregnant woman had gone into labor on a plane, and the crew had requested an emergency landing at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow. It was alleged that the baby was born before the plane landed and that a doctor among the passengers had assisted the woman.

The reports even included a humorous remark from an air traffic controller saying, "You now have 177 passengers on board." This clip spread widely on social media and was covered by many publications as a real event.

However, air traffic controller Vasily Filin later commented on the video, stating that the radio communication in it was created using a special simulator program. He explained that the purpose was to demonstrate how air traffic controllers should act in emergency situations. Since it is not possible to film the actual work process directly, he demonstrates training scenarios using special software.

Thus, the reports about a baby being born on a Kazan–Sochi flight, the plane making an emergency landing at Vnukovo Airport, and the passenger count reaching 177 turned out to be based on a staged clip.