Exchange rates for November 11 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for November 11, 2026. According to the data, the dollar decreased by 20.08 soums, amounting to 11,974.02 soums.

• The Euro increased by 12.26 soums, reaching 13,432.46 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 1.21 soums, amounting to 144.58 soums.

• The British pound decreased by 11.37 soums, reaching 16,076.32 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.24 soums, amounting to 75.69 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 67.29 soums, reaching 14,584.68 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 2.36 soums, amounting to 1,795.10 soums.