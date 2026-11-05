Reports emerge of a seller being given counterfeit money at a market (video)

Reports have circulated regarding a seller at a market in Uzbekistan being deceived with counterfeit banknotes. The video claims that among the money provided by a customer, there were fake bills mixed in with genuine ones. The footage shows a fake 200,000 soum banknote, and when the seller asks their partner how many such bills there are, the partner replies that there are four. It is noted that because the appearance of the fake bills resembles the real ones, it is difficult to distinguish them at a glance.

As of now, there has been no official information regarding which market the incident occurred at, the amount of damage caused, or any measures taken by law enforcement agencies.

Experts have previously recommended paying attention to the security thread, serial numbers, and raised print on banknotes to identify counterfeits. It is also important to feel the banknote by hand and, if necessary, check it using special equipment.

Citizens are advised to be cautious when accepting cash, to check banknotes one by one, and to count money in the customer's presence during transactions. If there is any doubt about the authenticity of a banknote, it is advisable to submit it to a bank for verification rather than putting it back into circulation.