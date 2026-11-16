Exchange rates for November 17 announced

1 min read9
Exchange rates for November 17 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for November 17, 2026. According to the data, the dollar increased by 9.24 soums, reaching 12,023.61 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 43.89 soums, becoming 13,236.79 soums.
• The Russian Ruble decreased by 0.65 soums, reaching 145.54 soums.
• The Pound Sterling decreased by 34.67 soums, becoming 15,865.15 soums.
• The Japanese Yen increased by 0.25 soums, reaching 75.36 soums.
• The Swiss Franc decreased by 33.36 soums, becoming 14,305.31 soums.
• The Chinese Yuan increased by 2.52 soums, reaching 1,803.42 soums.

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Nodirbek Razzokov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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