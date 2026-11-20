The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for November 23, 2026. According to the data, the dollar increased by 32.84 soums, reaching 12,004.48 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 4.71 soums, becoming 13,155.71 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 0.23 soums, reaching 146.56 soums.

• The British pound decreased by 27.62 soums, becoming 15,721.07 soums.

• The Japanese yen increased by 0.71 soums, reaching 75.58 soums.

• The Swiss franc increased by 45.73 soums, reaching 14,252.02 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 1.55 soums, reaching 1,797.29 soums.