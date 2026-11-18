The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies effective November 19, 2026. According to the data, the dollar decreased by 30.09 soums, reaching 11,980.36 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 66.62 soums to 13,134.07 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 0.02 soums to 145.62 soums.

• The British pound decreased by 79.22 soums to 15,763.76 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.27 soums to 75.16 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 79.80 soums to 14,214.95 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 4.57 soums to 1,797.18 soums.