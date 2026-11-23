According to the Central Bank, information about new currency designs will be announced through mass media at least one week before they are introduced. This allows the public and entrepreneurs to receive information about the changes in advance.

A new procedure for cash circulation is being introduced in Uzbekistan. The instruction, which takes effect on February 19, 2027, regulates the processes of supplying banks with cash, providing cash to the public, and issuing new banknotes and coins into circulation.

New regulations regarding the circulation of banknotes and coins will come into effect in 2027. The most important aspect is that the introduction of new currency does not invalidate the value of existing banknotes and coins, and their release date will be announced in advance.

New regulations for cash circulation established in Uzbekistan: what changes are coming?

Read also · 19 November New regulations for cash circulation established in Uzbekistan: what changes are coming?

When will the release of new banknotes and coins be announced?

One of the key rules provided in the new instruction is the procedure for announcing the issuance of currency in advance.

The Central Bank will announce the description and release date of new banknotes or coins in the media at least seven days before their introduction.

This ensures that citizens are informed in advance about the appearance, features, and the date when the new money will enter circulation.

Will current money lose its value?

No. Banknotes and coins currently in circulation will retain their value.

The Central Bank has clarified this matter specifically. The introduction of new currency does not mean that the value of existing banknotes and coins will be canceled.

Therefore, even if new money is issued, the banknotes and coins currently held by citizens will remain valid. For any changes regarding their circulation, one should rely on official information from the Central Bank.

Inscriptions on currency will be in the Latin alphabet

There is another noteworthy aspect of the new instruction. According to it, inscriptions on currency must be in the Uzbek alphabet based on the Latin script.

This requirement means that inscriptions on future banknotes and coins will be formatted in accordance with official alphabet rules.

When does the new procedure take effect?

The new instruction comes into force on February 19, 2027. It regulates processes related to supplying banks with cash, providing cash to customers, and issuing new banknotes and coins.

Thus, the introduction of the new rules clarifies two most important issues for the public: new currency will be announced at least a week in advance, and existing banknotes and coins will retain their value.