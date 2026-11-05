Currency exchange rates for November 5 announced

The values of foreign currencies against the Uzbek sum as of November 5, 2026, have been announced in Uzbekistan. According to the provided data, the value of the US dollar, euro, British pound, Japanese yen, Swiss franc, and Chinese yuan has increased. The Russian ruble, however, has decreased.

The new rates are as follows:

• 1 US dollar: 11,935.37 sum, increased by 23.66 sum

• 1 euro: 13,432.07 sum, increased by 112.4 sum

• 1 Russian ruble: 145.58 sum, decreased by 0.91 sum

• 1 British pound: 16,093.65 sum, increased by 118.86 sum

• 1 Japanese yen: 75.34 sum, increased by 0.07 sum

• 1 Swiss franc: 14,605.20 sum, increased by 68.09 sum

• 1 Chinese yuan: 1,788.85 sum, increased by 3.63 sum

The figures provided reflect the exchange rates set for November 5.