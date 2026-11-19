In Uzbekistan, the rules for distributing cash between banks, providing money to the public, and issuing new banknotes and coins are changing. Banks will now plan their cash needs in advance in electronic form, and banks with excess funds will offer them to other banks through a special system. At the same time, procedures for free currency exchange and informing the public about new banknotes in advance have been established.

On November 17, 2026, the Ministry of Justice registered the new instruction of the Central Bank Board "On the organization of work related to cash circulation by banks in the Republic of Uzbekistan" under number 3977.

An important point is that the new rules will not take effect immediately. According to Lex.uz, the instruction will come into force on February 19, 2027.

Cash will be distributed between banks through an electronic system

According to the new procedure, the distribution of cash between banks will be carried out through the "Electronic Cash Space" software complex.

In this system, banks with excess cash will offer it to other banks. Banks in need of additional funds will send an electronic request. Cash distributed according to the agreement will be delivered between banks through collection services.

This mechanism is expected to serve for faster distribution of cash reserves between banks and more efficient use of available funds.

Banks will calculate cash needs in advance

The instruction also establishes a procedure for banks to forecast cash inflows and outflows in advance.

Accordingly, banks must prepare a forecast of cash movement every month and submit it in electronic form at least three banking days before the start of the relevant month.

Through this, the need for cash in each region or bank will be determined in advance. As a result, the ability to plan the distribution of funds and prevent potential shortages will increase.

Shortages of cash in ATMs will be prevented

The new instruction also focuses on the issue of meeting the cash needs of the population and entrepreneurs.

Banks must continuously fulfill customer requests for cash withdrawals from their accounts in accordance with the established procedure and regularly analyze cash turnover in ATMs.

If there is a possibility of a cash shortage in a specific area or ATM, banks must take measures to attract additional funds.

It will be possible to exchange money without commission

The new procedure provides for another rule that is important for the public.

Upon request, the Central Bank and commercial banks must exchange banknotes or coins of one denomination for another without any fees or intermediary charges.

This means, for example, that no commission will be charged when exchanging large denominations for small banknotes or vice versa.

It is also established that banks must accept cash in circulation at its nominal value without obstacles.

What requirements must new banknotes and coins meet?

The instruction also sets requirements for the appearance and security features of the currency issued into circulation.

In particular, banknotes and coins must contain the following information and signs:

nominal value expressed in numbers;

sizes and colors that allow for easy differentiation of currency;

the name of the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

the year the design and sample of the currency were approved;

an image of the State Emblem or the State Flag;

special elements that protect against counterfeiting.

In addition, the design of the currency is intended to use images reflecting the history, national culture, values, great scholars, and achievements of Uzbekistan.

All inscriptions must be in the state language, in the Uzbek alphabet based on the Latin script. Currency must be made of materials safe for human health and possess modern security elements.

The public will be informed about new banknotes or coins at least one week before they are issued into circulation.

When will the new order affect the public?

The main goal of these changes is to improve the management of cash reserves in banks, digitize distribution between banks, and timely meet the cash needs of the population and entrepreneurs.

At the same time, the new instruction does not mean the complete abolition of cash circulation or the introduction of restrictions on the use of cash. The document regulates the processes of banks working with cash.

Once the rules come into force on February 19, 2027, banks will have to comply with the new requirements when planning, distributing, and delivering cash to customers.