The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for November 24, 2026. According to the data, the dollar decreased by 1.55 soums, reaching 12,002.93 soums.

• The Euro increased by 0.70 soums, becoming 13,156.41 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 0.18 soums, reaching 146.74 soums.

• The British pound increased by 0.37 soums, becoming 15,721.44 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.13 soums, reaching 75.45 soums.

• The Swiss franc increased by 57.62 soums, becoming 14,309.64 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 3.68 soums, reaching 1,800.97 soums.