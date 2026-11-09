Currency exchange rates for November 10 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for November 10, 2026. According to the data, the dollar increased by 6.94 soums, reaching 11,994.10 soums.

• The Euro increased by 26.95 soums, reaching 13,420.20 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 0.50 soums, amounting to 145.79 soums.

• The British pound increased by 27.29 soums, reaching 16,087.69 soums.

• The Japanese yen increased by 0.22 soums, amounting to 75.93 soums.

• The Swiss franc increased by 1.32 soums, reaching 14,651.97 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 0.50 soums, amounting to 1,797.46 soums.