Fastest-Growing Economies Ranking in 2026: Which Countries Will Make a Big Leap?

·54·Economy
Fastest-Growing Economies Ranking in 2026: Which Countries Will Make a Big Leap?

Based on International Monetary Fund (IMF) analyses, a new infographic prepared by Aneesh Anand for the popular Voronoi platform has revealed the list of leading countries expected to have the highest global economic growth rates by the end of 2026.

The top positions of the ranking are mainly occupied by countries from the Asian and African continents, among which Central Asian nations, particularly Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, are also mentioned.

Global Economy: 3.1 Percent Growth Despite Shocks

According to the IMF's final forecasts, the global economy is expected to grow by an average of 3.1 percent in the current year 2026:

  • Risks and obstacles: Despite ongoing geopolitical instability in the international arena, price fluctuations in the energy market, and uncertainties in global markets, overall growth rates remain stable;

  • Drivers: The recovery of the industrial, digital technology, and raw materials sectors is providing a positive impetus to global GDP volume.

Top Leaders: Guyana's Record and Taiwan's "Artificial Intelligence Revolution"

Among the countries of the world, the performance of individual nations stands out clearly due to its high pace:

  • Absolute leader — Guyana (22.3%): Real GDP growth in the country is expected to reach 22.3 percent. The main reason for this huge leap is the newly discovered massive oil fields in the region and the unprecedented expansion of the hydrocarbon extraction sector;

  • Taiwan and the chip boom (10.7%): A high growth rate of nearly 11 percent is forecasted for the island's economy. This is driven by the global explosion of artificial intelligence (AI) systems and record demand for modern microchips and technological equipment.

Fastest-Growing Economies Ranking in 2026: Which Countries Will Make a Big Leap?

By Continent: The Intensity of Africa and Asia

The active participation of developing economies is clearly visible in the subsequent rows of the ranking:

  • African continent: South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Rwanda clearly lead among the countries expected to achieve high growth rates;

  • Asian region: Alongside Taiwan, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are also noted as the fastest-developing economies.

It is worth noting that these figures are preliminary analytical forecasts for the end of 2026, and the final actual results will be reassessed at the end of the year.

International Monetary FundGDP growthEconomy of UzbekistanVoronoi
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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